MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in SM Energy Company $SM

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,942 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SM Energy worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SM Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in SM Energy by 69.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,017 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 200.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in SM Energy by 1,097.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 172.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 80.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of SM opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SM Energy Company has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $46.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.46.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. SM Energy had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 25.94%.The company had revenue of $792.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SM Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SM Energy

SM Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.