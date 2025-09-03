MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waystar were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waystar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Waystar by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Waystar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Waystar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waystar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Insider Activity

In other Waystar news, CMO Melissa F. (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $125,834.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 193,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,152,589.61. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Christopher L. Schremser sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $297,407.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 438,044 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,137.56. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,411 shares of company stock worth $9,110,688. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Waystar Trading Down 2.2%

WAY opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.17, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Waystar had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $270.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Waystar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen raised shares of Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

About Waystar

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

