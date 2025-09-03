MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Freshworks Inc. $FRSH

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter worth $70,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 91.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter worth $106,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 671.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 2,639.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Freshworks to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Freshworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Freshworks Price Performance

FRSH stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $204.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.85 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Freshworks has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.140 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $114,352.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 44,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,018.34. This represents a 14.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,791.20. This represents a 14.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,489 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Profile

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.