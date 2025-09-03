MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in First BanCorp. $FBP

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,291 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First BanCorp. worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,770,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,113,000 after acquiring an additional 85,017 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 264.6% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 42,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 30,898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth $28,344,000. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 61,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 13.9% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 781,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,983,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $22.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.06.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,059,547 shares in the company, valued at $23,627,898.10. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

