MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sensata Technologies worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 29.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 515.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ST stock opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $38.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $943.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensata Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Several research firms have commented on ST. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

