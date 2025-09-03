MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp $CATY

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $25,856,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CATY opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.53. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.06 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $196.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.04 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 21.44%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut Cathay General Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 target price on Cathay General Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CATY

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.