MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. $RUSHA

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 82.2% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 26.7% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 29.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 10.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In related news, COO Jason Wilder sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $276,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 79,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,890.60. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $257,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,197.50. This represents a 26.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,480 shares of company stock worth $862,104 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 0.2%

RUSHA opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.25. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

