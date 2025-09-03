MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Avista Corporation $AVA

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Avista worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Avista alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Avista by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avista news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $38,727.68. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,497.30. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.00. Avista Corporation has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $43.09.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.06 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 88.29%.

About Avista

(Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.