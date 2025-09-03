MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. $BNL

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 76,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 19,467 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1,466.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 29,686 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 33.9% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 386,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 97,892 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 20.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 92,909 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 17.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 19,190 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 0.7%

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.