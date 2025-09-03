MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,273 Shares of Community Financial System, Inc. $CBU

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,153 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Community Financial System worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Community Financial System by 5.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Community Financial System in the first quarter worth $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Community Financial System by 8.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Community Financial System by 27.6% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 167,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Community Financial System during the first quarter worth $9,294,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CBU. Wall Street Zen lowered Community Financial System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Community Financial System from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Financial System

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Levy sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $88,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,606.66. This trade represents a 17.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial System Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. Community Financial System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.44 and a twelve month high of $73.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average of $56.95.

Community Financial System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Community Financial System had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $199.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Financial System, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Financial System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Community Financial System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Community Financial System’s dividend payout ratio is 50.14%.

About Community Financial System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

