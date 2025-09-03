MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 134 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in OSI Systems by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSIS. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

OSI Systems Stock Up 1.1%

OSI Systems stock opened at $232.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.16 and its 200-day moving average is $212.82. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.84 and a fifty-two week high of $241.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The technology company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $504.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.22 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 18.69%. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.110-10.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In related news, Director Meyer/ Luskin sold 1,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.15, for a total transaction of $237,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,400.10. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.