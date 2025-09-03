MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,444 Shares of Rxo Inc $RXO

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RXO were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get RXO alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RXO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in RXO by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in RXO by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of RXO by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,424 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of RXO by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RXO by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,562,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,257,000 after buying an additional 266,674 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RXO shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of RXO from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RXO in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $12.00 price objective on RXO and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

RXO Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of RXO stock opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. Rxo Inc has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 5.45%.The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rxo Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

RXO Company Profile

(Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.