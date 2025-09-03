MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,194 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. $M

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Macy’s worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of M. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Macy’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,964,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,510,000 after buying an additional 212,791 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 21.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,699,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,266,000 after buying an additional 1,562,402 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter valued at about $80,868,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,775,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,849,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,790,000 after buying an additional 73,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “negative” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

Macy’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.78. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1824 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.06%.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

