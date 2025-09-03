MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 241 Shares of Plexus Corp. $PLXS

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Plexus worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Plexus alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLXS. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 120.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,655,000 after purchasing an additional 190,360 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,975,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 19,069.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 170,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,884,000 after purchasing an additional 169,906 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 24.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 678,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,901,000 after purchasing an additional 134,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 66.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 211,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 84,249 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $217,141.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 24,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,921.10. This trade represents a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.71, for a total transaction of $344,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,263.89. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,080. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plexus Trading Down 1.4%

PLXS opened at $135.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.82. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $172.89.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Plexus has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.970 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PLXS. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Plexus from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plexus

Plexus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.