MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. $AMED

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Amedisys alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $2,746,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $612,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $910,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Amedisys by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of AMED opened at $101.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $82.15 and a one year high of $101.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.15. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $621.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amedisys

Amedisys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.