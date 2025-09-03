MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. $AMED

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $2,746,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $612,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $910,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Amedisys by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth $395,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.
Amedisys Stock Performance
Shares of AMED opened at $101.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $82.15 and a one year high of $101.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amedisys
Amedisys Company Profile
Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amedisys
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Amazon Faces Rare Downgrade—Is the Rally at Risk?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- CrowdStrike Tests $412 Support as Options Traders Turn Bullish
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Dueling Insider Moves: Heavy Buying Here, Big Selling There
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.