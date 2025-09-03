MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,818 Shares of The Western Union Company $WU

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Western Union by 1,487.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Union by 464.3% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Western Union by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Devin Mcgranahan purchased 176,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,498,230.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 913,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,752,431.25. The trade was a 23.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Cagwin purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 225,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,107.96. The trade was a 8.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WU. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Western Union to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Western Union and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $10.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.61.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.64.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Western Union had a return on equity of 66.11% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Western Union has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

