MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 395 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. $MSM

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,650,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,513,000 after purchasing an additional 231,961 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,781,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,369,000 after purchasing an additional 88,247 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,762,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,867,000 after purchasing an additional 327,833 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,240,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,343,000 after purchasing an additional 33,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 445.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,567,000 after purchasing an additional 636,827 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.91. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.10 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $971.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $89.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $195,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,444. This trade represents a 12.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

