MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 403 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation $CPK

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPK. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPK opened at $123.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has a 12-month low of $115.12 and a 12-month high of $136.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.59 and its 200 day moving average is $124.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.70.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 14.89%.The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Chesapeake Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.150-6.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPK shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

