MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 448 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. $ACLX

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Arcellx alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,665,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,234,000 after purchasing an additional 959,216 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Arcellx from $93.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Arcellx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcellx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.31.

Arcellx Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $69.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 0.28. Arcellx, Inc. has a one year low of $47.86 and a one year high of $107.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.83.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.09. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 329.93% and a negative return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arcellx

In related news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $101,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.