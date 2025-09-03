MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 592 Shares of iRhythm Technologies $IRTC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRTC. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 54.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $171.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.99 and a 200-day moving average of $130.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $55.92 and a 1-year high of $172.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $186.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.94 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 90.03%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on IRTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRTC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.02, for a total value of $839,402.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,647.98. This trade represents a 20.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.54, for a total transaction of $4,816,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 179,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,760.52. This represents a 14.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,425 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,869 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.