MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 686 Shares of Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Frontdoor worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 80,766.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTDR. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Frontdoor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.44. Frontdoor Inc. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $64.91.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.62 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 125.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Frontdoor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 129,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $7,281,138.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,372.90. This represents a 78.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.