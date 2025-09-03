MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 903 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. $FCPT

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,275,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,602,000 after acquiring an additional 400,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,843,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,912,000 after buying an additional 21,205 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,661,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,697,000 after buying an additional 48,937 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,578,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,306,000 after buying an additional 267,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $38,512,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of FCPT opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 37.87%.The business had revenue of $72.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.48%.

Insider Transactions at Four Corners Property Trust

In other news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $210,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 53,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,771.82. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

