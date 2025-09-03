MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 914 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Brighthouse Financial worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at $11,761,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,838,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,587,000 after acquiring an additional 155,944 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 6,338.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 118,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 116,177 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,764.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 114,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at $6,582,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

BHF opened at $46.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day moving average of $53.97. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $64.12.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 10.24%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

BHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

