MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in TEGNA Inc. $TGNA

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,447 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of TEGNA worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in TEGNA by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 106,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in TEGNA by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TEGNA by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. TEGNA had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 14.99%.The firm had revenue of $675.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. TEGNA has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on TEGNA from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TEGNA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

