MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,036,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,302,000 after purchasing an additional 90,553 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 131,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 43,215 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 327,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 16,500 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 56,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,404,160. The trade was a 22.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 8,201 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $510,430.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,800. This represents a 29.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,174 shares of company stock valued at $19,765,874 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

NYSE TNL opened at $62.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.52.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 10.14%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised Travel + Leisure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.30.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

