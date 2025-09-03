MGM Resorts International $MGM Holdings Trimmed by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM stock opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $1,925,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,627,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,585,769.02. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

