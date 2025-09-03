Moelis & Company $MC Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth $636,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth $2,666,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 94.3% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 59,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 29,059 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 3,768.6% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 32,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 31,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,260,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,914,000 after purchasing an additional 95,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of MC opened at $71.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.44. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 14.31%.The company had revenue of $365.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $189,639.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,544.68. This trade represents a 26.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $460,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 131 shares in the company, valued at $9,515.84. This trade represents a 97.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Articles

