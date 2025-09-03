nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Jeff Horing Sells 282,367 Shares of Stock

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Jeff Horing sold 282,367 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $9,100,688.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,915,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,194,051.06. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get nCino alerts:

Jeff Horing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 28th, Jeff Horing sold 260,802 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $8,465,632.92.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.37. nCino Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -107.17, a P/E/G ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $148.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.17 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. nCino has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.800 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in nCino by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 612,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after purchasing an additional 75,592 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 241.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 29,225 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in nCino by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 289,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on nCino from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on nCino from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on nCino

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.