Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,031 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IONS

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,376,000 after acquiring an additional 97,367 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 821,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,709,000 after acquiring an additional 54,300 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 63,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IONS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day moving average is $35.77. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.29% and a negative net margin of 28.25%.The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Eugene Schneider sold 9,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $408,697.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,499.60. This represents a 15.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $209,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 86,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,403.92. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,568 shares of company stock worth $1,705,296 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

