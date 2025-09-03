Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 554 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BJ. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $6,432,634.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,563,100.16. This trade represents a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,916,732.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 368,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,441,097.64. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,023,303 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.28 and its 200 day moving average is $109.59. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $121.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

