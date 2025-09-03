Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 785 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 82,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,320.26. This trade represents a 12.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 7,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $272,951.91. Following the sale, the director owned 2,284,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,038,836.88. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 459,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,228,872. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average is $33.56. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

