Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Position in Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO opened at $393.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $441.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.95. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.17 and a 12 month high of $571.41.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 92.02%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WSO shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 price objective on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.17.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

