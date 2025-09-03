Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLTO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 172,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,617,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,888,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE VLTO opened at $105.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Veralto Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.86 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%.The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,131,243.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,219 shares in the company, valued at $11,286,830.94. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

