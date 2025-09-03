Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in Grupo Televisa S.A. $TV

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,226 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 405.9% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 3,312.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30,143 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 264.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 43,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 31,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 100.0% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa Trading Up 1.3%

TV opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.97. Grupo Televisa S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grupo Televisa ( NYSE:TV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $787.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. Grupo Televisa had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa S.A. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grupo Televisa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Grupo Televisa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Televisa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Grupo Televisa Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

