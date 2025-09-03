Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. $DSU

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth $119,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 57.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 59.4% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $11.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.0987 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

