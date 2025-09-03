Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $374,000 Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 301.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 16,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 69,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 648,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,741,000 after acquiring an additional 69,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

