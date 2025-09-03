Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $462,000 Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 929.7% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,433,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 195.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 149,299 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,347,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALK. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $404,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,454.60. This trade represents a 28.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,695.10. This trade represents a 10.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,460 shares of company stock worth $1,182,553 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of ALK stock opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $78.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.250- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.