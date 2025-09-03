Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $472,000 Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan increased its position in American Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. 401 K Retirement & Savings Plan now owns 2,616,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,707,000 after purchasing an additional 23,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 395.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,520,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 820,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 503,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,093,000 after acquiring an additional 40,822 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other news, Director Stephen Craig Lindner, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $1,343,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 326,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,883,106.30. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Trading Up 0.7%

AFG stock opened at $136.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.38. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.21%.The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

