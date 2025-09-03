Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $501,000 Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 429.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $328,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,171.94. This trade represents a 13.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total transaction of $650,464.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 174,740 shares in the company, valued at $28,037,033. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,692 shares of company stock worth $5,393,386. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.73.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $138.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.05 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.01 and its 200-day moving average is $156.70.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

