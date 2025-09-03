Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 1,320 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 149.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 315.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in MongoDB by 247.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in MongoDB by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MDB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MongoDB from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on MongoDB from $319.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MongoDB from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MongoDB from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $10,038,982.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 203,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,233,275.73. The trade was a 14.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,107,006 shares in the company, valued at $259,039,404. The trade was a 0.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,736 shares of company stock valued at $21,975,639. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDB stock opened at $318.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of -324.79 and a beta of 1.49. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.78 and a 1-year high of $370.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.05.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

