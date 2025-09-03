Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 72,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG opened at $145.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.32. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.13 and a 12-month high of $175.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.68, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Melius started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.92.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

