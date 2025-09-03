Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,291,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,528,000 after acquiring an additional 260,218 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 352.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 57,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,128,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

NYSE FBIN opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 1,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $89,371.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 97,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,002.08. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBIN. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.45.

View Our Latest Report on Fortune Brands Innovations

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.