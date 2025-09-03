Nuveen LLC Takes $914,000 Position in HomeStreet, Inc. $HMST

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 77,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 919,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 248,352 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 750,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 165,842 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,092 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 428,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 239,219 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in HomeStreet by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 383,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 46,991 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

NASDAQ HMST opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $262.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.21). HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 42.54%.The firm had revenue of $48.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on HomeStreet from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

