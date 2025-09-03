Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF $PTLC Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTLC. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 64,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 43,631 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 165,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,085,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,205,000 after purchasing an additional 45,242 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS:PTLC opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.73. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $55.90.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.