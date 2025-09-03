Piper Sandler Companies $PIPR Holdings Cut by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 384.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,541,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,606,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:PIPR opened at $328.83 on Wednesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $202.91 and a 1 year high of $351.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $313.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.96. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $405.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PIPR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $339.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.50.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.71, for a total value of $2,589,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 53,558 shares in the company, valued at $17,337,260.18. This trade represents a 13.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.84, for a total transaction of $1,120,346.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $42,111,204.40. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,136 shares of company stock valued at $8,380,342. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

