Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Independent Bank Corporation $IBCP

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,335,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,106,000 after acquiring an additional 116,339 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 8.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 567,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,479,000 after acquiring an additional 44,071 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 9.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 460,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 40,856 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $13,123,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Independent Bank Corporation has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $40.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.73.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.72 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corporation will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Our Latest Report on IBCP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr acquired 2,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $59,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,826 shares in the company, valued at $706,202.64. This trade represents a 9.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terance L. Beia acquired 1,821 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.65 per share, for a total transaction of $55,813.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,030.65. This trade represents a 4.77% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.