Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in JOYY Inc. $YY

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the first quarter worth about $217,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the first quarter worth about $253,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on JOYY in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.12. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.21. JOYY Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $55.31.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

