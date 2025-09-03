Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $476,000 Position in Ringcentral, Inc. $RNG

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ringcentral were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Ringcentral by 13.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ringcentral by 116.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 23,997 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ringcentral by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 529,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ringcentral in the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Ringcentral by 57.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. Ringcentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.08.

Ringcentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Ringcentral had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $620.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Ringcentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ringcentral has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.060-1.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ringcentral, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tarun Arora sold 7,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $217,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 114,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,916. This trade represents a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 46,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $1,358,681.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 462,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,387,319.55. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,391 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,392 in the last three months. 6.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ringcentral in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ringcentral from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ringcentral from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Ringcentral from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ringcentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ringcentral currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.62.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

