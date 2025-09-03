Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.1% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 15,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $70.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $92.06.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 13.68%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

In related news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $1,581,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 100,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,105.22. The trade was a 18.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

