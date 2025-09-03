Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in SoundHound AI, Inc. $SOUN

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 3.4% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 158,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 8.5% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 35,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 2.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 189,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 417,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

SOUN stock opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 2.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 171.81% and a negative return on equity of 73.13%. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 216.3% compared to the same quarter last year. SoundHound AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SOUN shares. Northland Securities raised SoundHound AI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on SoundHound AI from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on SoundHound AI from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised SoundHound AI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $28,856.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 716,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,939,262.88. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Majid Emami sold 60,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $602,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 477,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,570. The trade was a 11.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 913,317 shares of company stock valued at $8,679,813. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoundHound AI Profile

(Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

See Also

